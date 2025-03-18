Report: Cloud security benefiting from AI workloads surge

Cloud Security, AI/ML

A new report from Sysdig highlighted the evolving landscape of cloud security, revealing faster threat detection, increased artificial intelligence workload adoption, and rising risks associated with machine identities, according to SiliconAngle.

The 2025 Cloud-Native Security and Usage Report found that organizations can now detect and mitigate cloud attacks in as little as 10 minutes, with some advanced tools reducing detection times to just five seconds.

The report also emphasized the growing risks posed by machine identities, which now vastly outnumber human accounts and present 7.5 times greater risk.

Meanwhile, AI workloads have surged 500% over the past year, yet security measures have kept pace, with public exposure of these workloads decreasing by 38%.

The adoption of open-source security tools is also on the rise, with Sysdig's Falco security tool exceeding 140 million downloads as organizations seek improved runtime threat detection.

While vulnerability management has improved, image bloat in containerized environments has quintupled, creating new security challenges.

The report added that compliance is emerging as a priority for companies, particularly those in the European Union where stricter policies are helping to reduce risk exposure.

