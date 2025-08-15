Report: 85% of cyber programs undergo budget cuts

Sweeping federal cybersecurity budget cuts under the Trump administration are fueling industry concern and placing new pressure on private security teams, according to a Swimlane report surveying 500 US and UK IT leaders, Cybersecurity Dive reports.
The study found 85% of organizations experienced funding or staffing reductions in the past six months, with nearly half planning to scale back future cyber investments. Eight in 10 respondents fear reduced federal resources will weaken intelligence sharing. Cuts to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the dissolution of advisory panels like the Cyber Safety Review Board have amplified those concerns. While CISA insists it is "accelerating innovation" and targeting resources effectively, experts warn the private sectors access to timely threat intelligence is at risk. Swimlane executives advocate opening information-sharing centers to all, moving away from pay-to-play models. The fallout extends to the U.K., where 80% of organizations are now more cautious about U.S. vendors, with some canceling or delaying contracts.
