Dwindling cybersecurity funding criticized by New York state cyber leader

TechCrunch reports that New York Chief Cyber Officer Colin Ahern has slammed the Trump administration's decision to significantly cut back on cybersecurity spending as part of the recently passed One Big Beautiful Act, which could be detrimental to national security.
"Everybody wants a federal government that has significant capabilities to deter our adversaries that is resilient against cyberattacks and other attacks from our enemies. Like we've said publicly, we do think that what's happening in Washington is putting those things at risk," said Ahern. Such sentiments from Ahern come as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called on Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to promptly provide Homeland Security Grant Program funding that has been valuable for physical and online security. Hochul also recently proposed legislation that would not only impose new cybersecurity requirements for water and wastewater utilities across the state but also establish a new grant program that would help ensure adherence to such regulations.
"Everybody wants a federal government that has significant capabilities to deter our adversaries that is resilient against cyberattacks and other attacks from our enemies. Like we've said publicly, we do think that what's happening in Washington is putting those things at risk," said Ahern. Such sentiments from Ahern come as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called on Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to promptly provide Homeland Security Grant Program funding that has been valuable for physical and online security. Hochul also recently proposed legislation that would not only impose new cybersecurity requirements for water and wastewater utilities across the state but also establish a new grant program that would help ensure adherence to such regulations.