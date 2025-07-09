Failing to renew the law would "jeopardize over a decade of progress in enhancing our collective cybersecurity posture," said the Hacking Policy Council in its letter. Such a call for the CISA law's renewal comes after a similar push from a coalition of 52 organizations across different critical infrastructure sectors in the U.S., as well as other cyber policy experts. Extending the CISA law has also been supported by the Trump administration, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noting the program to be crucial in its efforts to place more cybersecurity work to the private sector.
Government Regulations, Threat Intelligence
Renewal of cyber threat info sharing law pushed by tech coalition
(Stock Photo, Getty Images)
Cybersecurity Dive reports that House and Senate Homeland Security Committee leaders have been urged by the Hacking Policy Council which counts Microsoft, Google, Intel, Trend Micro, HackerOne, and Bugcrowd as its members to reauthorize the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 before it lapses by the end of September in a bid to ensure continued threat info dissemination amid increasingly prevalent and sophisticated cybersecurity threats.
