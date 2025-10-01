RemoteCOM breach compromises US court records

HackRead reports that Texas-based computer security service RemoteCOM, which serves pretrial, probation, and parole clients across the U.S., had data from more than 20,000 individuals compromised following the breach of its proprietary SCOUT surveillance platform.

RemoteCOM was claimed to have been easily hacked by the threat actor "wikkid", who allegedly stole a client file that included the names, phone numbers, and home, email, and IP addresses of almost 14,000 individuals currently or previously under court supervision.

Also part of such records were more than 380,000 activity alerts with keywords such as "sex" or "Nazi" that have been sent to officers. Another file pilfered by wikkid included 6,896 law enforcement personnel's names, phone numbers, job titles, and work and email addresses.

Assessment of the purported spyware platform breach, which could pose life-threatening risks to monitored individuals, police officers, and justice system staff, is already being conducted by RemoteCOM.