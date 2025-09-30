Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

Handala hacktivists lay claim on Israeli space firm breach

Cybernews reports that the Israeli operator of the AMOS satellite fleet Spacecom was claimed to have been compromised by the pro-Palestinian hacktivist operation group Handala, which purportedly stole 379 GB of files from ground stations across different countries after infiltrating the firm's ground control infrastructure.

Allegedly stolen information includes employee-related records, non-disclosure agreements, materials from ground stations, and contracts outlining services but no highly sensitive data. Cybernews researchers suggested the materials could potentially support social engineering attacks on staff, but the evidence of the group having sensitive systems or confidential data is not convincing.

The investigators still recommend quickly patching systems that may have been targeted. Handala focuses on Western and Israeli entities and runs a dark web portal to release stolen information akin to ransomware groups. The group allegedly targeted the independent news outlet Iran International earlier in the year.

