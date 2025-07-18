Despite the increase in data breaches, victimization has significantly declined, even with the PowerSchool hack, the most significant breach event during the first half of the year, impacting almost 72 million individuals, a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center showed. Organizations in the financial services sector were most affected by data breaches between January and June, followed by healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, and education. Additional findings also showed breaches to be primarily caused by cyberattacks. Meanwhile, organizations have become increasingly secretive about the causes of breaches in their disclosures, with the rate of notices lacking the root cause of the data compromise increasing from 65% to 69% between the first half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.
Breach, Data Security
Record high US data breaches expected this year
(Adobe Stock)
Data breaches in the U.S. could reach record-breaking levels by the end of the year after publicly disclosed data compromises totaled 1,732 during the first six months of 2025, which is nearly 11% higher than the same period last year, according to Infosecurity Magazine.
Despite the increase in data breaches, victimization has significantly declined, even with the PowerSchool hack, the most significant breach event during the first half of the year, impacting almost 72 million individuals, a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center showed. Organizations in the financial services sector were most affected by data breaches between January and June, followed by healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, and education. Additional findings also showed breaches to be primarily caused by cyberattacks. Meanwhile, organizations have become increasingly secretive about the causes of breaches in their disclosures, with the rate of notices lacking the root cause of the data compromise increasing from 65% to 69% between the first half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.
Despite the increase in data breaches, victimization has significantly declined, even with the PowerSchool hack, the most significant breach event during the first half of the year, impacting almost 72 million individuals, a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center showed. Organizations in the financial services sector were most affected by data breaches between January and June, followed by healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, and education. Additional findings also showed breaches to be primarily caused by cyberattacks. Meanwhile, organizations have become increasingly secretive about the causes of breaches in their disclosures, with the rate of notices lacking the root cause of the data compromise increasing from 65% to 69% between the first half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds