Most of the victims were from the breaches of leading education technology provider PowerSchool and major employee drug and alcohol screening and background check firm DISA Global Solutions, which affected 71.9 million and over 3.3 million people, respectively, a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center revealed. Additional findings showed that financial services had the highest breach incident volumes during the first three months of the year, surpassing healthcare and professional services, while most data breach victims were from cyberattacks, followed by supply chain intrusions and system and human error. Despite the increase in victimization, more data breaches have been lacking attack vector information. "The lack of actionable information leaves victims more vulnerable to an identity crime," said ITRC Senior Director Alex Achten.
Breach, Threat Intelligence
Data breach victimization in the US escalates
(Adobe Stock)
More than 91.3 million individuals across the U.S. have been impacted by data breaches during the first quarter of 2025, which is 26% higher than the same period last year, even though breach incidents slightly declined year-over-year, according to Infosecurity Magazine.
Most of the victims were from the breaches of leading education technology provider PowerSchool and major employee drug and alcohol screening and background check firm DISA Global Solutions, which affected 71.9 million and over 3.3 million people, respectively, a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center revealed. Additional findings showed that financial services had the highest breach incident volumes during the first three months of the year, surpassing healthcare and professional services, while most data breach victims were from cyberattacks, followed by supply chain intrusions and system and human error. Despite the increase in victimization, more data breaches have been lacking attack vector information. "The lack of actionable information leaves victims more vulnerable to an identity crime," said ITRC Senior Director Alex Achten.
Most of the victims were from the breaches of leading education technology provider PowerSchool and major employee drug and alcohol screening and background check firm DISA Global Solutions, which affected 71.9 million and over 3.3 million people, respectively, a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center revealed. Additional findings showed that financial services had the highest breach incident volumes during the first three months of the year, surpassing healthcare and professional services, while most data breach victims were from cyberattacks, followed by supply chain intrusions and system and human error. Despite the increase in victimization, more data breaches have been lacking attack vector information. "The lack of actionable information leaves victims more vulnerable to an identity crime," said ITRC Senior Director Alex Achten.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds