Record high ransomware incidence reported

Ransomware intrusions rose by 25% between July 2024 and June 2025, indicating the highest 12-month ransomware activity on record, with the growth fueled by the more than 1,000 intrusions observed in February, which is the highest monthly attack figure yet, SiliconANGLE reports.
Active ransomware operations over the year-long period breached 60, more than two-thirds of which were newly emergent groups, according to a report from Malwarebytes' ThreatDown unit. Almost half of the ransomware attacks were aimed at the U.S. However, ransomware gangs have been diversifying targets, having victimized 42 countries for the first time. Additional findings showed healthcare to be the most targeted industry, while RansomHub was the most prominent operation. "Ransomware isn't just a security problem, it's a profound business and human crisis. The escalation has led to severe real-world consequences, including compromised patient data, significant financial losses, and even human casualties," said Malwarebytes founder and CEO Marcin Kleczynski.
