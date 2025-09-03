Record breaking DDoS intrusion thwarted

BleepingComputer reports that Cloudflare has neutralized a volumetric distributed denial-of-service attack peaking at 11.5 terabits per second, which is the largest on record, just two months after it had thwarted the previous record-breaking intrusion against a hosting provider that peaked at 7.3 Tbps. Multiple IoT and cloud providers have been exploited to facilitate the nearly 35-second DDoS incident, according to Cloudflare, which initially reported the attack to have mainly stemmed from Google Cloud. Google Cloud has promptly moved to refute Cloudflare's assertions, while emphasizing its immediate response efforts. Such a development comes after Cloudflare disclosed thwarting 20.5 million DDoS intrusions last year, the largest in history so far, most of which were network-layer DDoS attacks that had been launched as part of a multi-vector DDoS campaign lasting for 18 days. Additional findings revealed a 509% year-over-year increase in network-layer DDoS intrusions since the beginning of 2025.
