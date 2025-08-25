Aside from the primary webpage, Arch Linux also had its Arch User Repository and Forums disrupted by the DDoS attack, said Arch maintainer Cristian Heusel in a site announcement. While additional details regarding the attack's origin continue to be concealed, efforts to address its impact are already underway, with Heusel urging users to use pacman-mirrorlist package-listed mirrors by default in the event the reflector tool fails. Manual package installation instructions have also been provided to deal with AUR being offline. "We are aware of the problems that this creates for our end users and will continue to actively work with our hosting provider to mitigate the attack. We are also evaluating DDoS protection providers while carefully considering factors including cost, security, and ethical standards," Heusel added.
Threat Intelligence, Network Security
DDoS intrusion continues to disrupt Arch Linux
(Adobe Stock)
Operations of the open-source and volunteer-driven Linux distribution Arch Linux remain impacted by a distributed denial-of-service intrusion launched two weeks ago, according to The Register.
