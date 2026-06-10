Zscaler expands zero-trust SASE platform with AI-driven management

Silicon Angle reports that Zscaler Inc. announced a significant expansion of its zero-trust SASE platform, introducing an agentic framework for natural-language management and extending protection to unmanaged devices, business partners, and multicloud workloads. These updates were revealed at the company's Zenith Live 2026 conference in Las Vegas.

The expanded SASE platform features the ZAgent Framework, enabling administrators to manage configurations, troubleshooting, and policies using natural-language prompts. This framework orchestrates various platform agents, including a new Zscaler Digital Experience agent designed to diagnose and remediate end-user issues. Zscaler is also enhancing security for unmanaged devices through a zero-trust browser extension and a Chromium-based enterprise browser, aiming to replace traditional VPNs and VDI solutions.

The company introduced a zero-trust business-to-business connectivity offering for secure partner access and a Zero Trust Gateway for Google Cloud, alongside microsegmentation for Kubernetes environments. Concurrently, Zscaler's ThreatLabz report highlighted a 20% decrease in phishing volume but noted an increase in attack sophistication, with generative AI being used to create highly convincing phishing sites. The report also indicated that 95.2% of phishing attempts now occur within encrypted traffic, and attackers are actively probing enterprise identity and collaboration platforms.