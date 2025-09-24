Record-breaking DDoS intrusion foiled anew

Multiple packet types and amplification techniques have been leveraged by a massive network of botnets to facilitate hypervolumetric DDoS intrusion that lasted for nearly 40 seconds, according to Cloudflare.

Automated attack detection and blocking have been conducted by Cloudflare through its machine learning-based analytics and edge-based architecture. Targeted servers were not impacted by illicit packets after Cloudflare had removed traffic as close to the source as possible, something that has not been possible with older DDoS scrubbing centers.

Accelerated intensification of hypervolumetric DDoS attacks should prompt organizations to assess their security providers' technological capabilities and network capacity in combating such incidents, said researchers.