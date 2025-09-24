Network Security
Record-breaking DDoS intrusion foiled anew
(Adobe Stock)
Cloudflare has stopped a distributed denial-of-service attack peaking at 22.2 million terabits per second and 10.6 billion packets per second, which is the largest on record, just weeks after it had mitigated the previous record-breaking intrusion that reached up to 11.5 Tbps, GBHackers News reports.Multiple packet types and amplification techniques have been leveraged by a massive network of botnets to facilitate hypervolumetric DDoS intrusion that lasted for nearly 40 seconds, according to Cloudflare.Automated attack detection and blocking have been conducted by Cloudflare through its machine learning-based analytics and edge-based architecture. Targeted servers were not impacted by illicit packets after Cloudflare had removed traffic as close to the source as possible, something that has not been possible with older DDoS scrubbing centers. Accelerated intensification of hypervolumetric DDoS attacks should prompt organizations to assess their security providers' technological capabilities and network capacity in combating such incidents, said researchers.
An In-Depth Guide to Network Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds