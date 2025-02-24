Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

Record $1.5B stolen in Lazarus Group’s ByBit crypto heist

Crypto Trading theme with blurred city abstract lights background

(Adobe Stock)

Major Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit Technology had $1.5 billion pilfered by North Korean hacking collective Lazarus Group as part of the world's largest single cryptocurrency heist so far, SiliconAngle reports.

Attackers exploited vulnerabilities to take over Bybit's "cold" Ethereum wallet during a routine fund transfer to the cryptocurrency platform's "warm" wallet and facilitated the unauthorized delivery of 401,000 ETH to their controlled wallet, said Bybit in a series of posts on X, which later noted successfully freezing almost $43 million of the exfiltrated funds and the removal of an affiliated token.

Such an intrusion was first linked to Lazarus Group by cybersecurity researcher ZachXBT, who was reported by crypto intelligence company Arkham Intelligence to have provided analyses of connected wallets and test transactions, as well as forensics graphs to Bybit. ZachXBT later disclosed in a post on X that Lazarus was also involved in last month's attack against Singaporean cryptocurrency exchange Phemex, which resulted in the theft of over $69 million.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDeepfakeDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDumpSecHybrid AttackPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds