Threat Intelligence

Suspected Phemex hack leads to theft of over $69M

Cryptocurrency on Binance trading app, Bitcoin BTC with altcoin digital coin crypto currency, BNB, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, defi p2p decentralized fintech market

(Adobe Stock)

More than $69 million has been stolen from Singaporean cryptocurrency exchange Phemex following a suspected cyberattack on Thursday, which also resulted in operational disruptions, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Additional details regarding the cyber incident have not been provided but Phemex, which has over five million global users, noted ongoing efforts to establish a compensation plan while emphasizing continued business operations. Such an incident — which comes within six months of separate crypto heists against fellow Singaporean cryptocurrency platforms BingX and Penpie — showcased levels of sophistication that could have only been conducted by North Korean threat actors, according to experts interviewed by cryptocurrency news site The Block. Organizations in the cryptocurrency industry have been recently warned by the U.S., Japan, and South Korea regarding North Korea's persistent attacks against the sector this year following their major operations against DMM Bitcoin and WazirX last year. Moreover, dozens of alleged North Korean intrusions against cryptocurrency firms are still being probed by United Nations experts.

Related

More OT-targeted attacks aim at building automation systems

Threat actors have ramped up operational technology-targeted cyberattacks aimed at building automation systems, whose prevalence increased from 1% in 2023 to 9% in 2024, even if industrial automation protocols continue to account for a bulk of OT intrusions, recording an increase from 71% to 79% during the same period.

Hidden text salting in scam emails ramps up

Hidden text salting has not only been used to evade spam filters' keyword detection capabilities as shown in separate phishing attacks impersonating Wells Fargo and Norton LifeLock but also to dupe the language detection module of Microsoft and circumvent security filters.

Two Sanrio Japanese theme parks disrupted by cyberattack

Unauthorized systems infiltration between Jan. 21 and 22 has hampered both Sanrio Puroland, also known as Hello Kitty Land, and HarmonyLand from releasing purchased ticket codes and selling yearly passes, with the former noting in its data breach notification issues concerning the operations of its reservations service following the intrusion.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorDNS SpoofingDefacementDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansFault Line AttacksInformation WarfareReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds