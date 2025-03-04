Rapid7 enhances Exposure Management with AI-driven insights

Rapid7 has expanded its Exposure Management solution with new features aimed at providing organizations with enhanced visibility and control over sensitive data across multicloud environments, according to SiliconAngle

The updates integrate sensitive data insights with artificial intelligence-driven risk scoring and prioritization to help security teams manage exposures more effectively. The enhanced platform enables continuous monitoring of sensitive data, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and offering insights into data ownership, access control, and security posture.

The new features include updates to the Remediation Hub, which now combines risk severity, asset context, reachability, and exploitability with recommended remediation actions. This integration removes the need for analysts to switch between platforms, streamlining the remediation process.

Rapid7’s expanded solution integrates with security services like Amazon Web Services Macie, Google Cloud Data Loss Prevention, and Microsoft Defender, automating data classification and protection. The updated platform also introduces AI-powered vulnerability scoring, allowing security teams to prioritize the most critical risks more accurately.

"By integrating sensitive data insights, AI-driven prioritization, and embedded remediation guidance, we’re ensuring that organizations can proactively reduce risk, expedite response times and gain deeper visibility into their attack surface," Rapid7 Chief Product Officer Craig Adams said of the update.