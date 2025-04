Rapid AI evolution hinders creation of privacy guardrails, OpenAI CEO says

Accelerated advancements in artificial intelligence were noted by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to be a significant challenge in creating and adopting privacy regulations for the technology, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Necessary AI privacy guardrails could only be determined by ensuring a dynamic response to emerging problems, said Altman at an International Association of Privacy Professionals conference, where he also referred to the privacy protections as a responsibility of society rather than AI firms. "We don't have [privilege] yet for AI systems, and yet people are using it in a similar way, and that is a place where I think society will have to come up with a new sort of framework. The way that I believe works best for that is a very tight feedback loop and sort of watching what's happening in people's lives and iterating in response to that," Altman added.