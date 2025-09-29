Ransomware surge targets Australia and New Zealand in 2025

According to The Cyber Express, Australia and New Zealand have witnessed a significant rise in ransomware attacks in 2025, with Australia facing a disproportionate number of incidents compared to nearby countries.

Australia has been hit by 71 ransomware incidents this year, significantly more than New Zealand's nine attacks. Despite the difference in volume, both countries have experienced ransomware activity, impacting sectors like professional services and healthcare. The ransomware landscape in the region is diverse, with groups like Qilin, Akira, and INC actively involved in attacks, targeting various industries with extensive data breaches.

The unique threat environment in Australia and New Zealand calls for robust cybersecurity measures, including zero trust models and continuous monitoring. With the rise of ransomware attacks targeting critical sectors, organizations in these countries must prioritize cybersecurity to mitigate risks.