Organizations served by Ingram Micro in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, the Nordics, China, India, and Singapore could already place new orders through phone and email, according to the firm, which noted continued limitations for hardware and other technology orders. "We have implemented additional safeguards and monitoring measures to protect our network environment as we bring our systems back online," said Ingram Micro. Meanwhile, Palo Alto Networks dismissed the SafePay affiliate's claim that Ingram Micro had been compromised through its GlobalProtect VPN platform. "We can confirm that none of our products were either the source of the vulnerability or impacted by the breach," said Palo Alto Networks.
Ransomware recovery at Ingram Micro underway
Major global tech distributor and service provider Ingram Micro has confirmed containing a SafePay ransomware attack against its systems last week and remediating affected systems, as it noted the gradual restoration of global ordering capabilities, The Register reports.
