Ransomware, Business continuity

Ransomware recovery at Ingram Micro underway

Major global tech distributor and service provider Ingram Micro has confirmed containing a SafePay ransomware attack against its systems last week and remediating affected systems, as it noted the gradual restoration of global ordering capabilities, The Register reports.

Organizations served by Ingram Micro in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, the Nordics, China, India, and Singapore could already place new orders through phone and email, according to the firm, which noted continued limitations for hardware and other technology orders. "We have implemented additional safeguards and monitoring measures to protect our network environment as we bring our systems back online," said Ingram Micro. Meanwhile, Palo Alto Networks dismissed the SafePay affiliate's claim that Ingram Micro had been compromised through its GlobalProtect VPN platform. "We can confirm that none of our products were either the source of the vulnerability or impacted by the breach," said Palo Alto Networks.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Zero-day attack-related breach reported by Nippon Steel Solutions

Nippon Steel Solutions, the leading Japanese steelmaker's cloud and cybersecurity service-focused subsidiary, has confirmed having information from its customers, partners, and employees pilfered following a March data breach facilitated by the exploitation of a network equipment zero-day vulnerability, reports Security Affairs.

Qantas breach confirmed to hit 5.7M

BleepingComputer reports that major Australian airline Qantas had information from 5.7 million customers stolen following an attack against its call center's third-party customer service platform on June 30.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds