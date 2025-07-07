Ransomware

SafePay ransomware attack behind Ingram Micro disruption

Image of ransomware, computer language, circuit board pattern over data server room

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that major global tech distributor and service provider Ingram Micro has confirmed that outages it has been experiencing since Thursday morning have stemmed from a SafePay ransomware intrusion that impacted some of its internal systems.

Investigation into the incident alongside third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement is already underway, according to Ingram Micro, which has also adopted mitigation measures as it continues to work on restoring affected systems. Ingram Micro's disclosure comes after its employees' devices were reported to have been injected with ransom notes linked to the SafePay ransomware operation. Aside from compromising employee devices, SafePay which is believed to have targeted Ingram Micro's GlobalProtect VPN platform for initial access was able to infiltrate the organization's Impulse license provisioning platform and Xvantage distribution platform. Operations of Ingram Micro's other internal services were not impacted. More than 220 organizations have already been infected by the SafePay ransomware gang since its emergence in November.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Significant data breach prompts penalties for SK Telecom

Reuters reports that leading South Korean telecommunications provider SK Telecom has been ordered by the country's Ministry of Science and ICT to pay an almost $22,000 fine and implement security measures every quarter following a cyberattack disclosed in April that compromised 26.96 million universal subscriber identity module cards.

CIEE One breach compromises nearly 250K records

Security Affairs reports that major Brazilian recruitment and selection service platform CIEE One was discovered by Resecurity to have had 248,725 records belonging to businesses and trainees exfiltrated and later exposed by the financially motivated underground data broker "888".

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds