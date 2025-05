Ransomware likely compromised Baltimore county’s health data

Officials at Baltimore's Arundel County have disclosed that data belonging to patients served by its Health Department may have been stolen following a ransomware attack earlier this year, CBS Baltimore reports.Infiltration of the Arundel County Department of Health's network from January 28 to February 22 may have allowed malicious actors to pilfer individuals' names, addresses, and medical conditions, according to officials, who noted the lack of evidence suggesting the compromise of financial details. "The county is working with technical consultants to figure out what information was in the affected files and who it belongs to," officials added. Such a development comes as Baltimore City Public Schools and the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office were reported to have been impacted by a February cyberattack that resulted in the exposure of personal details, including Social Security numbers, passport information, and driver's license numbers, from employees, contractors, volunteers, and certain students.