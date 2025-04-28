More than 31K impacted by Baltimore City Public Schools hack

BleepingComputer reports that the Baltimore City Public Schools was confirmed by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General to have had more than 31,000 individuals' data stolen following a February intrusion associated with the Cloak ransomware gang. Such a development comes after officials at Baltimore City Public Schools reported the incident to have potentially compromised Social Security numbers, passport numbers, and driver's license numbers belonging to current and former employees, contractors, and volunteers, as well as nearly call logs, absenteeism records, and maternity status from 1,150 students, which is less than 1.5% of its enrollee population. Additional details regarding the attackers were not provided but the intrusion was linked by a WBAL-TV report to the Cloak ransomware operation, which has mostly targeted small- to medium-sized businesses since its emergence in late 2022. Such an attack against Baltimore City Public Schools comes more than four years after it had its network taken down as a result of a ransomware-related data breach.
