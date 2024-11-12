Ransomware intrusion targets Wisconsin city

Wisconsin's City of Sheboygan had its network compromised in an apparent ransomware attack in late October, reports The Cyber Express.

After disclosing efforts to isolate and recover the targeted network last week, officials issued an update on Sunday revealing unauthorized network access and receipt of ransom demands from the city's attackers. Investigation into the incident is still underway but there has been no evidence suggesting the compromise of any sensitive personal data, according to officials, who emphasized the city's adherence to law enforcement recommendations in handling ransom demands. "Should we discover an impact to any sensitive personal information, we will notify those individuals as soon as possible and provide them with information and resources to assist," said officials, who also noted that city service assistance could be sought by residents through the city's phone lines while expressing their continued commitment to ensuring the city's security standards as they address the incident.