Ransomware incidence in retail spikes, report finds

Organizations in the retail sector experienced 40% more ransomware attacks in May than in April, amid a 6% decrease in global ransomware prevalence last month, marking the third straight month of decline, SecurityBrief Asia reports.
Despite the significant increase in intrusions against the retail industry with Marks & Spencer, the Co-op, Adidas, Victoria's Secret, and Cartier disclosing breaches industrial firms continued to be the leading target of ransomware gangs in May, findings from an NCC Group report showed. Nearly a fifth of all ransomware attacks last month have been attributed to the SafePay group, cementing its position as the most active threat operation, followed by the Play, Qilin, and Akira ransomware gangs. Meanwhile, North America continued to be the leading target of ransomware activity, followed by Europe, Asia, and South America. Attacks have also increasingly involved the exploitation of artificial intelligence vulnerabilities. "The rise of new threat actors like Safepay and the emergence of critical vulnerabilities in AI highlight the ongoing volatility of the ransomware landscape. This underscores the need for sustained cyber investment across both industry sectors and national defense," said NCC Group Globall Head of Threat Intelligence Matt Hull.
