Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

SafePay ransomware hits over 235K Marlboro-Chesterfield Pathology patients

North Carolina-based full-service anatomic pathology lab Marlboro-Chesterfield Pathology had information from 235,911 patients compromised following a SafePay ransomware attack in mid-January, according to Security Affairs.

Infiltration of MCP's internal IT systems on Jan. 16 allowed the exfiltration of its patients' names, birthdates, addresses, health insurance details, and medical treatment information, said the lab in breach notices sent to impacted individuals and the Department of Health and Human Services. While information obtained by attackers varied from patient to patient, there has been no evidence suggesting identity theft resulting from the intrusion. "We took prompt action and quickly engaged third-party specialists to assist us in securing our systems and investigating the incident. Law enforcement is aware of the incident and we have cooperated with their investigation," added MCP. Meanwhile, MCP is no longer mentioned in the data leak site of the SafePay ransomware gang.

