Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

Ransomware attacks peaked in December

Cyber basics
(Adobe Stock)

Ransomware attacks in December totaled 574, which is the highest number of monthly intrusions since tracking commenced three years ago, with the newly emergent FunkSec ransomware-as-a-service gang — which is believed to have engaged in cybercrime and hacktivism operations — leading the charge with over 100 attacks last month, SecurityWeek reports.

Cl0p, Akira, and RansomHub were the next most active ransomware operations, according to a report from NCC Group. Additional findings revealed that North America was subjected to over 50% of all ransomware incidents last month, while the industrial sector was most targeted by intrusions, followed by the consumer, IT, financial, and healthcare industries. "Since 2021, we have seen a decrease in the number of ransomware attacks in December, likely due to the holiday season. This year, however, we observed a break in tradition with the highest numbers for December on record, highlighting the evolving and increasingly aggressive nature of ransomware threats," said NCC Group.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

HellCat, Morpheus RaaS operations leverage similar payloads

Aside from leveraging Windows Cryptographic Application Programming Interface for encrypting data aside from critical system files, both HellCat and Morpheus had ransom notes ordering victims to access their respective .onion portals using the provided credentials, according to a SentinelOne analysis.

More robust BC malware with QBot ties emerges

Such BC backdoor, which runs as an autonomous program, features not only old QBot samples but also IcedID's KeyHole BC and DarkVNC and was discovered within the ZLoader-distributing infrastructure, a report from Walmart's Cyber Intelligence team showed.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBlack HatDeauthentication AttackDictionary AttackDistributed ScansFault Line AttacksGoogle HackingHybrid AttackPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds