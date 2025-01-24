Ransomware attacks peaked in December

Ransomware attacks in December totaled 574, which is the highest number of monthly intrusions since tracking commenced three years ago, with the newly emergent FunkSec ransomware-as-a-service gang — which is believed to have engaged in cybercrime and hacktivism operations — leading the charge with over 100 attacks last month, SecurityWeek reports.

Cl0p, Akira, and RansomHub were the next most active ransomware operations, according to a report from NCC Group. Additional findings revealed that North America was subjected to over 50% of all ransomware incidents last month, while the industrial sector was most targeted by intrusions, followed by the consumer, IT, financial, and healthcare industries. "Since 2021, we have seen a decrease in the number of ransomware attacks in December, likely due to the holiday season. This year, however, we observed a break in tradition with the highest numbers for December on record, highlighting the evolving and increasingly aggressive nature of ransomware threats," said NCC Group.