As outlined in The Cyber Express, Qilin has emerged as a prominent ransomware group following the decline of RansomHub earlier this year. Recent data shows Qilin leading in claimed victims for the third time in four months, indicating a significant impact on the cybersecurity landscape. In July, Qilin accounted for 17% of the total 423 ransomware victims, with 73 reported incidents. The rise in attacks, including critical infrastructure and supply chain targeting, underscores the evolving threat posed by ransomware groups. The U.S. remains the most targeted country, with 223 victims in July. The attack methods include exploiting vulnerabilities like Citrix NetScaler ADC CVE-2025-5777 and Microsoft SharePoint vulnerabilities. The increase in ransomware attacks, targeting sectors like professional services, construction, and healthcare, highlights the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures. With the emergence of new ransomware variants and threat groups, organizations must stay vigilant and update their security protocols to mitigate evolving cyber threats. Source: The Cyber Express
Qilin dominates ransomware landscape amid rising attacks
