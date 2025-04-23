Ransomware attack compromises Baltimore City Public Schools data

Officials at Baltimore City Public Schools have confirmed that over 1,150 students, as well as current and former employees, contractors, and volunteers, had their information stolen following a ransomware attack in February, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Included in the impacted data were students' call logs, absenteeism records, and maternity status, as well as employees' I-9 verification records and certain employees', volunteers', and contractors' background check files that could have contained Social Security numbers, passport numbers, and driver's license numbers, said Baltimore City Public Schools in an FAQ document. Despite being yet to be claimed by any ransomware gang, such an intrusion, which school system CEO Sonja Santelises said has affected 55% of the school's workforce, was reported by WBAL-TV 11 News to potentially have been targeted by the Cloak ransomware operation following the discovery of a ransom note. Nearly 25,000 individuals, including over 7,000 current faculty members, were also noted by the local news outlet to have been affected by the attack.
Included in the impacted data were students' call logs, absenteeism records, and maternity status, as well as employees' I-9 verification records and certain employees', volunteers', and contractors' background check files that could have contained Social Security numbers, passport numbers, and driver's license numbers, said Baltimore City Public Schools in an FAQ document. Despite being yet to be claimed by any ransomware gang, such an intrusion, which school system CEO Sonja Santelises said has affected 55% of the school's workforce, was reported by WBAL-TV 11 News to potentially have been targeted by the Cloak ransomware operation following the discovery of a ransom note. Nearly 25,000 individuals, including over 7,000 current faculty members, were also noted by the local news outlet to have been affected by the attack.