Virginia Attorney General’s Office purportedly breached by Cloak ransomware

The Cloak ransomware operation has laid claim on a significant cyberattack against the Virginia Attorney General's Office last month, reports SecurityWeek.
Data allegedly pilfered from the Virginia AGO's systems following the intrusion was also leaked by the ransomware gang on Thursday. Virginia AGO has yet to confirm Cloak's assertions regarding the incident, which was initially reported to have impacted almost all of the agency's computer systems, applications, and internal services, as well as its website, internet connection, and VPN access. Such a development comes as Cloak which taps both social engineering tactics and initial access brokers in its attacks that were primarily aimed at European and Asian small- and medium-sized businesses was reported by Comparitech to have targeted 65 organizations since emerging in 2022, less than a quarter of which have been confirmed. Cloak was also previously noted by Halcyon to have used a Babuk ransomware code-based ARCrypter variant in its attacks.
