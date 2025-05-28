Ransomware, Data Security, Critical Infrastructure Security

Ransomware attack against Wisconsin city hits almost 67K

Officials at Wisconsin's City of Sheboygan have reported that information from almost 67,000 individuals had been stolen following a ransomware attack in October, which was claimed by the Chort ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Infiltration of the city's systems on Oct. 31 enabled the theft of individuals' Social Security numbers, state IDs, and license plate numbers, said officials, who previously noted inadequate evidence suggesting data compromise while emphasizing that the incident had not disrupted the operations of its emergency services. All people impacted by the incident will be given a year of complimentary identity protection services, breach notification letters revealed. Such a disclosure comes after the Chort ransomware gang took responsibility for intrusions against New York's Hartwick College, a Georgia-based public school, and Kuwait's Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources.

