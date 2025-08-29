Cloud Security, Ransomware, AI/ML, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

Ransomware, AI central to IT leaders’ data, cloud strategy

Additional safeguards against ransomware attacks are being prioritized by 80% of IT and cybersecurity executives as part of their cloud strategies in the coming year, while 57% have cited artificial intelligence as a key focus, reports IT Brief United States. AI-based assistants have already been partially launched by 70% of respondents, as executives seek to bolster customer experience, predictive intelligence, and data query accuracy, a study from CTERA showed. Despite the push toward AI, regulatory compliance and data misuse continue to be leading concerns among executives. Additional findings also showed increased prioritization of cloud technologies over on-premises data centers, with C-level execs more likely to commit to the technology than vice presidents or directors. "Enterprises are navigating an evolving landscape of IT priorities, trying to balance immediate cybersecurity needs with forward-thinking AI strategies," said CTERA Senior Vice President of Marketing Cheryle Cushion, who touted the firm's platform to enable increased resilience against ransomware attacks and better cloud system operations.

