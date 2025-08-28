AI/ML, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget
Adoption of AI-powered cybersecurity tools examined
Artificial intelligence has already been added to 73% of organizations' cyber defense strategies, with U.S. firms and the financial services industry leading in the adoption of AI-powered cybersecurity systems, reports Cybersecurity Dive. However, organizations in the energy and transportation sectors with elevated physical safety concerns were less likely to implement AI for cyber defense, an Arctic Wolf survey showed. "Disruptions can result in devastating impacts and a potential risk to human lives. Logically then, these organizations prefer to learn from the experiences of others before trialing new technologies," said Arctic Wolf researchers. Additional findings revealed that while nearly 75% of respondents disclosed plans to add AI to security operations centers and 69% noted AI's advantage in detecting threats over humans, more than half noted humans' edge in monitoring security compliance within organizations. AI implementation is also being hindered by inadequate technical staff and murky tool management policies.
