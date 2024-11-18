RansomHub lays claim on Mexican government website hack

Cybernews reports that Mexico had its official federal website purportedly compromised by the RansomHub ransomware group in an attack, which was claimed to have resulted in the theft of 313 GB of data.

In a post on its leak site on Friday, RansomHub disclosed that it was able to exfiltrate files relating to contracts, financials, insurance, and confidential data while sharing a data sample that included Mexican government employees' names, job titles, workplaces, phone number extensions, email addresses, and ID reference numbers. Mexico has been demanded to pay an undisclosed ransom within 10 days to prevent the exposure of the stolen data. Such a development comes after RansomHub, which previously targeted Halliburton, Rite Aid, Planned Parenthood of Montana, and Kawasaki Motors Europe, was named by a Check Point report to be the most active ransomware gang in September. Ransomub was also noted by a Searchlight Cyber report to be the third most prolific ransomware operation during the first half of this year, with suspected connections with ALPHV/BlackCat fueling its growth.