Radware expands Taiwan presence with MSSP pact

Channel Insider reports that Radware has expanded its presence in Taiwan by signing a managed security service provider agreement with EPIC Cloud Company, a local cloud service provider.

The partnership will see EPIC Cloud incorporate Radware's AI-powered Cloud Application Protection Services into its managed services portfolio, enhancing offerings such as web application firewalls, bot management, API protection, client-side safeguards, and application-layer DDoS defense. Jay Jiang, product manager at EPIC Cloud, said the decision was driven by Radware's "industry-leading application security services" and ability to provide managed protection without requiring major operational investment. Radware emphasized that its MSSP model enables partners to meet rising customer demand for advanced defenses without costly infrastructure. The company recently strengthened its commitment to Taiwan by opening a cloud security service center in Taipei, part of a global network supporting up to 15Tbps of mitigation capacity. The EPIC Cloud deal follows Radware’s recent MSSP agreements with several global firms as it broadens its channel-driven security reach.