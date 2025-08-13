Threat Intelligence, Network Security

APAC DDoS attacks surge 364%, Radware warns

Radware has reported a sharp surge in Distributed Denial of Service activity across the Asia-Pacific region, with average attack volumes rising 364% year-over-year, reports Security Brief Australia.

Its latest threat intelligence, drawing from cloud and managed services data as well as Telegram monitoring, shows network DDoS attacks per customer up 72% from 2023 to 2024, with service providers absorbing over half of the attack traffic. Network-layer attacks have tripled in size, while application-layer DNS floods grew 93%, hitting manufacturing, telecom, and energy hardest. Kenichiro Sasaki, Radware's Japan country manager, linked the escalation to geopolitical tensions, expanding attack surfaces, and AI-driven tools lowering the entry barrier for attackers. Hacktivist-led campaigns are also intensifying, with India, Indonesia, and Taiwan among the most targeted, and government agencies, education, and finance sectors frequently in the crosshairs. The report warns that the combination of advanced AI capabilities and a volatile geopolitical climate is creating a dynamic threat environment requiring equally adaptive defense strategies.

