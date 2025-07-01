Investigation into the extent of the leaked data and affected government agencies is being conducted alongside the country's National Cyber Security Centre, according to officials. On the other hand, Radix said that it has begun notifying individuals affected by the incident, which occurred on June 16, while emphasizing the lack of evidence suggesting an impact on its partner organizations. Such disclosures come after Sarcoma which was previously reported to have targeted leading Taiwanese printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron posted a 1.3 TB data trove that included financial records, document scans, communications, and contracts for free on its extortion portal following failed negotiations. More than a year before the intrusion against Radix, the Swiss government had acknowledged having its Federal Administration's data compromised in the Play ransomware attack against third-party software services provider Xplain in May 2023.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Ransomware
Radix hack compromises Swiss government data
A Swiss National Flag waves as a pedestrian crosses the dreirosenbruecke or three roses Bridge in Basel,Switzerland. Swiss privacy law applies to all global users of a Swiss-based service, not just those in the region.(Photo by Michele Tantussi/Getty Images)
The Swiss government has disclosed that its government offices' sensitive data had been stolen and exposed following a Sarcoma ransomware attack against Zurich-based health nonprofit organization Radix in mid-June, reports BleepingComputer.
