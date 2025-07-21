Radiology Associates of Richmond hack affects over 1.4M

More than 1.4 million individuals were confirmed to have had their information stolen following a data breach at Virginia-based medical imaging services provider Radiology Associates of Richmond more than a year ago, SecurityWeek reports.
Malicious actors who compromised Radiology Associates of Richmond's systems over several days in April 2024 were able to pilfer individuals' protected health and personal details, said the provider in a breach notice on its website that emphasized the lack of evidence suggesting the misuse of the compromised data. Additional details regarding the incident, which has not yet been claimed by any known ransomware operation, were not given by the imaging provider, which will only offer free credit monitoring to those whose Social Security numbers had been exposed. Such a development comes amid a slew of healthcare data breach disclosures, one of which was from Anne Arundel Dermatology, a dermatology services provider in Maryland.
