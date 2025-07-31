Ransomware

Quadruple extortion increasingly harnessed in ransomware attacks

Hackread reports that more ransomware gangs have been utilizing quadruple extortion tactics in their attacks to further pressure victims.

Aside from involving data encryption and subsequent threats of exposing stolen data, quadruple extortion also entails the deployment of distributed denial-of-service attacks and the distribution of messages not only to the targeted organizations' customers, employees, executives, and business partners, but also to the media, according to an analysis from Akamai. Other trends in ransomware include the growing use of generative artificial intelligence and large language models in social engineering, as well as the mounting prevalence of ransomware-as-a-service platforms. Akamai researchers also noted the persistent threat of the TrickBot malware five years after the takedown of its infrastructure. Organizations should combat increasingly sophisticated ransomware threats by adopting micro-segmentation and zero-trust strategies, as well as ensuring updated defenses against evolving cyber extortion tactics, said Akamai Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer James Casey.

