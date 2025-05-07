Qilin cements leadership in ransomware attacks

Outages impacting the RansomHub ransomware-as-a-service operation, which was allegedly usurped by DragonForce, have prompted the Qilin ransomware gang to dominate the ransomware landscape last month, having claimed to compromise 74 victims, according to The Cyber Express.Akira was the second most active ransomware gang in April, claiming 70 victims, followed by the Play, Lynx, and NightSpire groups, while the U.S. continued to be the leading target of ransomware intrusions, a report from Cyble revealed. Despite a decline in attack victimization from 564 in March to 450 in April, ransomware incidence is expected by Cyble to increase following the emergence of new RaaS leaders. April also saw the entry of the Silent Team ransomware gang, which has taken responsibility for breaching a U.S. engineering firm and a Canadian aerospace manufacturer, as well as the Gunra ransomware operation, which asserted attacks against a Panamanian beverage and distribution firm, an Egyptian medical firm, and a Japanese real estate organization.