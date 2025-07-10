Attackers were able to pilfer 2.8 million customer records with names, email addresses, and Qantas Frequent Flyer numbers, 1.2 million customer records with names and email addresses alone, and 1.7 million other records with physical addresses, birthdates, phone numbers, gender, or meal preferences in addition to the aforementioned data fields, according to Qantas. Qantas emphasized that the intrusion has not compromised Frequent Flyer accounts, passwords and other login information, passport data, and financial details. "Since the incident, we have put in place a number of additional cyber security measures to further protect our customers data, and are continuing to review what happened," said Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson. Such an update comes days after Qantas disclosed that it had been contacted by threat actors looking to extort the firm.
Breach, Data Security
Qantas breach confirmed to hit 5.7M
(Adobe Stock)
BleepingComputer reports that major Australian airline Qantas had information from 5.7 million customers stolen following an attack against its call center's third-party customer service platform on June 30.
Attackers were able to pilfer 2.8 million customer records with names, email addresses, and Qantas Frequent Flyer numbers, 1.2 million customer records with names and email addresses alone, and 1.7 million other records with physical addresses, birthdates, phone numbers, gender, or meal preferences in addition to the aforementioned data fields, according to Qantas. Qantas emphasized that the intrusion has not compromised Frequent Flyer accounts, passwords and other login information, passport data, and financial details. "Since the incident, we have put in place a number of additional cyber security measures to further protect our customers data, and are continuing to review what happened," said Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson. Such an update comes days after Qantas disclosed that it had been contacted by threat actors looking to extort the firm.
Attackers were able to pilfer 2.8 million customer records with names, email addresses, and Qantas Frequent Flyer numbers, 1.2 million customer records with names and email addresses alone, and 1.7 million other records with physical addresses, birthdates, phone numbers, gender, or meal preferences in addition to the aforementioned data fields, according to Qantas. Qantas emphasized that the intrusion has not compromised Frequent Flyer accounts, passwords and other login information, passport data, and financial details. "Since the incident, we have put in place a number of additional cyber security measures to further protect our customers data, and are continuing to review what happened," said Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson. Such an update comes days after Qantas disclosed that it had been contacted by threat actors looking to extort the firm.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds