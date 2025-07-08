Breach

Qantas confirms post-breach communications with suspected attacker

Qantas Australian airline plane

(Adobe Stock)

Major Australian airline Qantas has disclosed having been contacted by a suspected threat actor following last week's major network breach that compromised up to 6 million customers' records, according to The Guardian.

Efforts to validate the legitimacy of the potential cybercriminal who made contact are already underway, noted Qantas, which has also informed the Australian police regarding the development. "There is no evidence that any personal data stolen from Qantas has been released but, with the support of specialist cyber security experts, we continue to actively monitor," said a Qantas spokesperson, who has not detailed whether the airline has been demanded a ransom in exchange for the pilfered data. While details regarding the perpetrator of the intrusion remain murky, such an attack was noted to have overlaps with the Scattered Spider ransomware gang, which was recently reported to have begun targeting aviation and transportation organizations after a spate of incidents aimed at the retail sector.

Related

Significant data breach prompts penalties for SK Telecom

Reuters reports that leading South Korean telecommunications provider SK Telecom has been ordered by the country's Ministry of Science and ICT to pay an almost $22,000 fine and implement security measures every quarter following a cyberattack disclosed in April that compromised 26.96 million universal subscriber identity module cards.

CIEE One breach compromises nearly 250K records

Security Affairs reports that major Brazilian recruitment and selection service platform CIEE One was discovered by Resecurity to have had 248,725 records belonging to businesses and trainees exfiltrated and later exposed by the financially motivated underground data broker "888".

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds