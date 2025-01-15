Pro-Ukraine hackers target major Russian state procurement platform

Outages experienced by Roseltorg, which is Russia's leading electronic trading platform for state and corporate procurement, were confirmed to have stemmed from a cyberattack admitted by pro-Ukraine hacking operation Yellow Drift after being initially linked to maintenance efforts, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Despite Yellow Drift's claims that the electronic trading operator had lost 550 TB of data as a result of the intrusion, Roseltorg emphasized the complete recovery of all impacted data and infrastructure while it still works on restoring its trading systems' operations. Roseltorg's disclosure comes as Ukrainian threat group Cyber Anarchy Squad took responsibility for an attack against Russian agricultural tech firm Infobis, which was purported to lead to the theft of 3 TB of data in addition to infrastructure damage. Such a development also follows Russian internet service provider Nodex's confirmation of a network-ruining cyberattack claimed by the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance.