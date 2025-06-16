The intrusion has already prompted a login credential reset across the organization, said Washington Post Executive Editor Matt Murray in a Sunday memo that also noted the delivery of notifications to impacted individuals. "We do not believe this unauthorized intrusion impacted any additional Post systems or has had any impact for our customers," Murray added. While The Post has not provided further information regarding the perpetrators of the intrusion, state-sponsored cyberespionage actors and cybercriminals have commonly targeted journalists either for reporting monitoring or news organization extortion activities. Such a hack was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal, which disclosed three years ago that its journalists had been targeted by a multi-year cyberespionage campaign led by suspected Chinese threat actors.
Potentially targeted cyberattack hits Washington Post journalists
CNN reports that the Washington Post had some of its journalists' email accounts subjected to a possible targeted cyberattack on Thursday.
The intrusion has already prompted a login credential reset across the organization, said Washington Post Executive Editor Matt Murray in a Sunday memo that also noted the delivery of notifications to impacted individuals. "We do not believe this unauthorized intrusion impacted any additional Post systems or has had any impact for our customers," Murray added. While The Post has not provided further information regarding the perpetrators of the intrusion, state-sponsored cyberespionage actors and cybercriminals have commonly targeted journalists either for reporting monitoring or news organization extortion activities. Such a hack was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal, which disclosed three years ago that its journalists had been targeted by a multi-year cyberespionage campaign led by suspected Chinese threat actors.
