Popular apps spoofed to spread spyware, unwanted ads

Mobile users across the U.S. are being targeted with cloned versions of widely used apps, including WhatsApp , DALLE, and ChatGPT, distributed via third-party app stores to facilitate illicit cyber activity, HackRead reports.

Most severe of the fake apps is WhatsApp Plus, a spyware framework masquerading as an upgraded messenger tool, which covertly sought broad device permissions to obtain one-time passwords and banking verification codes for identity fraud, according to findings from Appknox.

Organizations could also have their corporate accounts compromised through the fake WhatsApp app. On the other hand, the DALLE 3 AI Image Generator on the Aptoide store was discovered to have code that merely connects with multiple ad networks, enabling developers to profit from ad impressions.

Also discovered was the ChatGPT Wrapper app, which established OpenAI API connections for chat requests but did not have any nefarious code. Such findings indicate how the hype surrounding AI is being exploited for ad traps and spyware operations.