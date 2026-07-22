Lookout launches tool to identify software exposure risk in mobile apps

As outlined in Silicon Angle, Lookout Inc. has launched the Lookout Mobile Software Exposure Center, a new tool designed to help organizations continuously identify, assess, and prioritize software exposure risks within the mobile applications used by their employees. This capability is integrated into Lookout's existing Mobile Endpoint Security platform, utilizing the same console and agent that current customers already employ.

This new tool inspects Android and iOS apps at the binary level, creating a software bill of materials for each application and checking components against vulnerability databases and threat intelligence feeds. It flags outdated libraries and vulnerable SDKs, enabling security teams to query their device fleets for specific components and automatically restrict high-risk applications.

This launch comes as advanced AI models can significantly accelerate the discovery of exploitable bugs, making automated attacks on unexamined code a growing concern. The tool builds on Lookout's extensive mobile threat intelligence, aiming to provide enterprises with control points to neutralize AI-driven mobile threats.