Identity, Privileged access management

Panasonic adopts CyberArk to secure server access

Panasonic Information Systems has deployed the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to strengthen privileged access management across thousands of servers within the Panasonic Group, reports Frontier Enterprise.

The move is part of the company's broader Panasonic Transformation program, which seeks to modernize digital infrastructure and reduce inefficiencies created by manual processes. According to Hiroshi Yagi, director at Panasonic Information Systems, "one of the key priorities of our digital transformation is strengthening our security defenses globally," and the adoption of CyberArk has standardized security practices while centralizing privileged access controls. By using CyberArk Privileged Access Manager, the organization now gains full visibility into server access, ensuring accountability through audit trails and automated password rotation. The system also conceals credentials from users, reducing the risk of misuse. CyberArk's Mitsuro Kakizawa noted that the platform enables Panasonic to counter evolving identity-based threats, enhancing operational resilience and aligning with the Groups long-term IT strategy.

