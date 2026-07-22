OneSpan launches unified platform for financial institution authentication

OneSpan Inc. has launched DigipassONE, a unified platform designed to consolidate its authentication, transaction security, in-app protection, analytics, and digital credential products into a single architecture. The platform aims to help financial institutions modernize their authentication processes without requiring a complete overhaul of existing systems, according to a recent report by Silicon Angle.

The new platform integrates OneSpan's existing authentication tools, including one-time passcodes, FIDO2, the Digipass line, and Cronto transaction signing, which were previously offered as separate products. DigipassONE supports both on-premises and cloud deployments, and can be used with OneSpan's hardware tokens or software-based solutions. It also accommodates passkeys and digital credentials, aligning with the industry's shift towards passwordless authentication methods like FIDO2.

The platform is structured around four key areas: enabling modernization without disruption, enhancing security with high-assurance authentication and transaction signing, simplifying administration and reporting, and allowing for scalability as customer and regulatory needs evolve. This approach is particularly relevant given upcoming regulations in Europe, such as the European Digital Identity Wallet rollout and PSD3 payment rules, which are driving demand for adaptable authentication platforms.