Nigeria consolidates digital identity under NIMC with new law

Nigeria is consolidating its digital identity system under the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) as it operationalizes its legal framework. NIMC is now responsible for the country’s public key infrastructure (PKI), taking over from the National Information Technology Development Agency, as more digital services become available to Nigerians through identity verification using biometric National Identity Numbers (NINs), with further coverage provided by Biometric Update.

The NIMC Act, 2026, signed into law in June, expands the legal recognition of NINs across various government interactions including taxation, banking, pensions, healthcare, voting, and business registration. This act also places NIMC under Nigeria’s Data Protection Act, ensuring data access is restricted to entities with a legal mandate or consent, with significantly increased fines and jail penalties for illegal access. NIMC officially assumed the role of National Root Certification Authority (RCA), a key component of the national PKI, mandated by the new act. This consolidation aims to reduce duplication of functions and enhance national security by improving identity management.

The government plans to boost NIN issuance from 136 million to 180 million by the end of the year. The V-Pass system for domestic air travel, which uses NIN and facial biometrics for security checks and boarding, is an example of the digital identity applications being enabled. Furthermore, the integration of NINs into the healthcare sector is expected to support universal health coverage goals by 2030, improving patient identification and continuity of care.