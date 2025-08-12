Cloud Security, Government Regulations

Over twofold increase in FedRAMP authorizations recorded

Cloud service providers approved under the Federal Risk Management and Authorization Program increased from 49 in fiscal 2024 to 114 in fiscal 2025 following the introduction of the FedRAMP 20x revamp initiative, where four other cloud services have been authorized, according to FedScoop.

Increased automation and more streamlined workflows have also prompted authorization wait times to reduce from over a year to almost five weeks, noted the General Services Administration, which previously sought for a more modern cloud authorization process due to "significant backlogs" just over a year ago. FedRAMP 20x, which has involved increased private sector participation in systems monitoring, was noted by Acting GSA Administrator Michael Rigas to have advanced "outcome-focused security". "FedRAMP 20x has allowed us to rethink the entire authorization model and prove that security and speed can coexist in the federal space. We're not just catching up, we're leading," said FedRAMP Director Pete Waterman.

