Data Security, Breach, Supply chain

Allianz Life data pilfered from Salesforce intrusions exposed

Major U.S. life insurance firm Allianz Life had nearly 2.8 million records belonging to customers and business partners stolen from ongoing Salesforce CRM attacks exposed by the ShinyHunters operation and other attackers purporting to be part of the Scattered Spider and Lapsus$ gangs in a Telegram channel over the weekend, BleepingComputer reports.

Among the leaked records from customers, wealth management firms, financial advisors, and brokers were names, birthdates, phone numbers, addresses, tax identification numbers, licenses, product approvals, firm affiliations, and marketing classifications, with the veracity of such information confirmed by various individuals. Allianz Life has refused to confirm the exposed database amid an ongoing probe. Such a development comes after ShinyHunters disclosed its unification with Scattered Spider. "ShinyHunters and Scattered Spider are one and the same. They provide us with initial access and we conduct the dump and exfiltration of the Salesforce CRM instances. Just like we did with Snowflake," said ShinyHunters.

